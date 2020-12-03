Ariel would like to thank the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation for their partnership and generosity in providing mental health services for the youth of our community.
Rocky Mountain Health Foundation has awarded Ariel with a grant to make it possible for Ariel to expand their mental health services to provide over 150 mental health sessions to people who might not otherwise be able to access mental health care. This grant allows us to support youth in our community that are struggling with mental health or difficulties coping during the COVID-19 pandemic. These youth may be homeless, without insurance, or have no mental health support otherwise.
Ariel believes in providing quality, excellent care to those that are under served in our community. This aligns with Rocky Mountain Health Foundation’s mission in serving some of the Western Slope’s most pressing health needs.
Lisa Whalin, LPC the Clinical Program Manager, stated “we are now able to treat and serve youth that can’t access treatment anywhere else in the community. Our schools and pediatricians are seeing a big increase in depression and anxiety in our youth and we wanted to help.”
We are thankful to be able to offer these services to the youth of the Grand Valley and contribute to the overall mental health of our community.
Ariel’s Mission: To provide safe, nurturing, and supportive environments for our clients so that they may have the opportunities to develop their strengths, maximize their potentials and fully participate in society.