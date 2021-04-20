The 2021 Congressional Art Competition is open for submissions. The winner's piece will be showcased in the Capitol!!
Qualifying Students: Any High School Student attending school in Colorado's Third Congressional District.
How to Submit Artwork: Students must mail their artwork to their respective Third Congressional Regional Office. (Mailing addresses for each of these offices can be found at Boebert.house.gov)
- Grand Junction REgional Office includes school districts in: Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, Gunnison, Pitkin, Lake, Eagle, Jackson, Routt, Garfield, Rio Blanco, and Moffat Counties
- Pueblo Regional Office includes school districts in: Pueblo, Huerfano, Costilla, Conegos, Alamosa, Rio Grande, Mineral, Saguache, and Custer Counties
- Durango Regional Office includes school districts in: La Plata, Archuleta, Montezuma, San Juan, Dolores, San Miguel, and San Juan Counties.
Important Dates: Artwork must be received by the student's respective regional offices no later than April 30th.
Theme of Artwork: America the Beautiful
Contact: Devin Camacho at 970-317-613 or devin.camacho@mail.house.gov with any questions.