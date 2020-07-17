In 2019, Delta County Law Enforcement agencies spent a great deal of the summer and fall attending meetings and events in an effort to educate voters on their Back the Badge ballot initiative. A collaborative effort was put forth from Cedaredge Police Department, Delta Police Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Hotchkiss Town Marshal’s office and the Paonia Police Department to help voters understand the reasoning and need behind their request for a $0.01 tax increase. The need has not gone away; it continues to be a priority for Delta County Law Enforcement to provide the services Delta County residents demand.
The purpose of the Back the Badge initiative was to provide additional funding to Delta County Law Enforcement agencies to increase the number of on duty officers, increase and improve existing services and response times, provide increase traffic enforcement especially in school zones, business districts, and neighborhoods, and to provide proactive vs. reactive law enforcement services across the board. “There is no better deterrent of criminal behavior than a marked patrol car in your neighborhood” said Sheriff Mark Taylor.
Currently the Delta County Sheriff's office, including the detention facility and the dispatch center, along with all of the police departments within each municipality continue to see increasing demands for emergency calls for service and criminal investigations. Based on expressed needs, increasing demands, and escalating criminal activity, the Back the Badge initiative will place before the voters a ballot question to provide an additional minimal .080% sales tax on goods purchased by tourists, visitors of Delta County and Delta County residents. This tax is specifically designated to increase funding to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, along with the police department in the City of Delta and the towns of Hotchkiss, Cedaredge, Paonia and Crawford. The committee to support the Back the Badge Initiative heard and recognized some of the concerns from last year’s attempt. The November 2020 initiative will include a sunset after ten years, which will allow voters to decide whether or not to keep or make changes to this sale tax. The allocation of funding was reestablished based on current and future needs. The Back the Badge team also sharpened their pencil and has lowered the request from a $0.01 cent increase to .080 of a cent, a 20% decrease.
Additional details will be forthcoming as each municipality and Board of County Commissioners considers the ballot language.
Sheriff Taylor, along with all Delta County Law Enforcement would like to thank everyone who has demonstrated their continued support by bringing in food, cards, letters, not to mention the hearts of support placed on our buildings. "We are extremely lucky to live and work in a county where people take pride in their Law Enforcement" said Sheriff Taylor, "It's our mission to continue to earn that level of support every day."