Former Delta resident debut first novel June 26
Former Delta resident Justin Charles Stauffer is releasing his first novel, and will be in town on June 26 for a book launch event.
Stauffer, his wife Diana, and their three boys, Riordin, Raffi and Bode, lived in Delta for several years and ran Raising Hope, a nonprofit thrift store on Eaton Avenue that benefitted Delta County Young Life and The Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter. The family now lives near Columbus, Ohio.
Stauffer was born and raised in rural Alberta, Canada, and grew up on his grandfather’s farm. The book, “Charlie’s Boy: Into This House We’re Born,” is the semi-autobiographical coming of age creative non-fiction piece that explores the complicated web of family, faith and spirituality, and is based on his experiences growing up on the family farm.
The book follows 12-year-old Muggsey, who loves spending time on his grandpa’s farm with his cousins, aunts, uncles, animals and fishing holes. Muggsey never dreams about leaving the farm, until the summer of his twelfth year when everything changes and things no longer make sense. As the summer wears on, Muggsey’s search for the truth leaves him feeling uneasy. Amidst all the crazy antics and madcap adventures, his questions grow heavier, and the answers are harder to understand. “Charlie’s Boy” is the story of a boy trying to find where he belongs, and of a man trying to reconcile his past with his present. The book has already received rave reviews and has been called a glorious debut novel.
Stauffer will be at Doghouse Espresso, 449 Main Street in Delta, from 10 am – 1 pm on Saturday, June 26, for the book launch and signing. Books are $27.95. Please stop by to reconnect with Stauffer and his family, and pick up a copy of the book.