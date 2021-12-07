CASA of the 7th Judicial District invites the Delta community to attend the 1st Place on Palmer St. Open House, as the organization celebrates providing Delta County with six units of supportive housing for young adults at risk for homelessness. The event is scheduled for December 14, 2021, from 2pm to 6pm, at 1o26 Palmer Street.
Thanks to the combined efforts of Altrusa International of Delta, the City of Delta, local businesses hosting “First Apartment” showers, donations from private individuals and local merchants, and the generosity of many local residents, 1st Place will be ready to accept the home’s first tenants on December 20, 2021.
All six units as well as the 1,200 square feet of shared space have been fully furnished, providing a first home for qualified residents. In addition, the location will serve as a welcoming environment for walk-in youth looking to access CASA’s array of supportive services, including access to counseling and assistance in obtaining employment.
Since breaking ground in March of this year on the $675,000 project, CASA has made a concerted effort to do business with local contractors and businesses whenever possible, and estimates that more than $200,000 of the construction and furnishing costs have stayed in the Delta community.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.