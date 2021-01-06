Cattle and Forage Grower Update
The Update, a program for producers in Western Colorado, will be held virtually January 26 and 28 from 10am to 12pm. Registration will be free. Program topics include rancher perspectives on wolf reintroduction and outcome-based grazing as well as expert talks on leasing, marketing, wildfire, agronomy and weather. For more immediate information please contact Seth Urbanowitz at 970-874-2197.
Tags
2020 Holiday Handbook
Latest e-Edition
This Month's Spotlight e-Edition
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Online Classifieds
Featured Businesses
Delta
Currently Open
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Currently Open
Find a local business
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
Featured Businesses
Delta
Currently Open
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Currently Open