Cattle and Forage Grower Update

The Update, a program for producers in Western Colorado, will be held virtually January 26 and 28 from 10am to 12pm. Registration will be free. Program topics include rancher perspectives on wolf reintroduction and outcome-based grazing as well as expert talks on leasing, marketing, wildfire, agronomy and weather. For more immediate information please contact Seth Urbanowitz at 970-874-2197.