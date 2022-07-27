July 22, 2022 – Charter Commission for the City of Delta
The City Council at their July 12, 2022 meeting adopted an Ordinance regarding the formation of a Charter Commission by election. The City of Delta’s Charter was adopted by special election in 1950. Since that time there have been amendments in minor respects from time to time. The City Council has determined that various provisions of the Charter have become obsolete or outdated and that the City would benefit from review of the Charter by an independent commission to propose such amendments and updates as the commission deems appropriate for consideration by the voters of the City.
At the November 8, 2022 election, the voters of the City of Delta will vote as to whether the City of Delta should form a charter commission. If the commission is formed, the voters will then elect nine (9) members. Persons wishing to run for these positions must meet the following criteria:
must be a U. S. citizen;
must be at least 18 years of age on the date of the election;
must have resided continuously in the City of Delta for a period of at least twelve-consecutive
months prior to their election; or if recently annexed, must have resided within the territory
annexed for the prescribed twelve consecutive months;
must be a registered elector.
Nomination petitions will be available at the office of the City Clerk, 360 Main Street, Delta, beginning on July 27, 2022. A nomination petition must be signed by at least twenty-five (25) registered electors of the City of Delta.
Signed petitions must be returned to the Clerk’s office by 4:30 p.m. on August 26, 2022.
Further information is available from City Clerk Jolene E. Nelson, 970-874-7902 or jolene@cityofdelta.net.
