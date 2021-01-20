Delta, CO (January 18, 2021) – Throughout the pandemic, extraordinary employees from hospitals around Colorado have exemplified what it means to be true Superheroes. From unimaginable challenges to constant unknowns, health care workers have endured the brunt of the pandemic from the beginning.
That is why the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) and American Sentinel University (ASU) honored employees from Colorado Hospitals as Colorado Hospital Superheroes for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
George Baier, Plant Maintenance Director, is Delta County Memorial Hospital’s (DCMH) Superhero. Never waiting for someone else to step up, Baier goes above and beyond to keep our infrastructure functioning and our patients, staff and community members safe.
“George is noted to be one of the nicest hard-working guys taking care of everyone timely and with a smile,” said Julie Huffman, Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for DCMH. “George is known for not just his heart, but also his extreme knowledge and detail in his work. [He is] such a joy to work with.”
Available and on-call 24/7, Baier is there for any kind of emergency be it weather (plow the parking lots and walkways), building a COVID barrier at the last minute, researching and installing negative pressure spaces, oversee engineering, remodels, upgrades, monitor air exchanges, you name it, he can do it.
“Our hospital has had some major changes affect us this past year and George and his team do quality work that has saved the hospital thousands of dollars in repairs and special building projects,” said Larry Vincent, Chief Financial Officer for DCMH. “He and his team are able to perform these repairs without having to hire outside firms and contractors.”
As part of this recognition, each honoree will receive a special gift from CHA and the program sponsors ASU, Aya Healthcare and Corvel. These superheroes will also be entered into a drawing for a transferable, full-tuition scholarship for an advanced health care degree from ASU. CHA will be honoring these superheroes at a virtual appreciation event in early 2021.
There are few true heroes who handle well-intentioned challenges with kindness and grace, and who step-up when the stakes are high, even if at a personal cost. There are even fewer moments in life that are spent celebrating those true heroes. We are honored to celebrate Baier and what he does every day, and the impact he has had on us all.
To see Baier and other Colorado Hospital Superheroes, visit the CHA and DCMH Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media platforms. For a full list of Colorado Hospital honorees, visit cha.com/colorado-hospital-superheroes/.
