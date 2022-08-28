From August 22 - September 30, 2022, organizations that expand access to Colorado’s outdoors for traditionally excluded youth can apply for financial support from the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP), which will award $1.3 million in Outdoor Equity Grants this fall.
While Colorado is famed for the world-class outdoor recreation opportunities it provides, many traditionally excluded communities in Colorado still face barriers to equitable access to the outdoors. The OEGP, signed into law last year by Governor Polis, increases access to outdoor opportunities for all Coloradans and provides resources to underserved youth and communities to help increase environmental learning opportunities, education, public health, and outdoor fun.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is proud to announce the kickoff of the second round of grant applications,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. “Through the Outdoor Equity Grant Program, we can begin to reduce the barriers that prevent all Coloradans from experiencing Colorado’s state parks and public lands and to build an outdoor community that is inclusive of all.”
Nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits, and federally recognized tribes that wish to increase outdoor access for traditionally excluded youth (including youth from low-income and communities of color, LGBTQ+ youth, Native and Indigenous youth, and youth with disabilities) and that have not previously received OEGP funding can apply for up to $150,000 during this grant cycle.
“The Outdoor Equity Grant Program was created by and for communities that have historically faced barriers to participating in the year-round recreation activities that our beautiful state offers,” said OEGP Board Member Brayhan Reveles. “My personal connection with the natural world is so important to me, however, the ways that traditionally excluded communities connect with the outdoors are sometimes overlooked. Recreating in the outdoors does not mean that you are training for hundred-mile endurance races or multi-day backcountry trips. It can be as simple as bird watching or taking a walk with a friend outside. We aim to fund organizations and programs that honor the many ways that people connect to the land, and invite all to apply.”
The OEGP Board, a diverse board made up of individuals with experience in recreation and conservation and who come from the communities the grant program serves, will accept grant proposals from organizations that will support outdoor experiences for Colorado youth; show cultural competence in working with a target population of the OEGP; demonstrate a commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion; and that represent the geographic diversity of the state of Colorado.
The OEGP Board is committed to providing funding to organizations that have traditionally been unable to apply for grant programs due to organizational barriers, and encourage organizations of all sizes and with diverse missions to apply. The board will provide guidance through two virtual Q&A sessions for applicants on Thursday, September 8 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The links to the Q&A sessions can be found on the OEGP website.
The Outdoor Equity Grant Program, through funding from the Colorado Lottery, will accept applications for grants each year. This June, it announced $1.8 million in grant awards to 43 organizations across the state. Additional funding from Great Outdoors Colorado and Colorado Parks and Wildlife was added to the inaugural grant cycle to increase the investment from $550,000 during the first year. This fall’s application process will solicit proposals from the second round of grantees for a total of $1.3 million in grants. The OEGP will eventually distribute up to $3 million annually to support outdoor education programs and conservation opportunities for underserved youth as the program fund grows with Lottery distribution in the coming years.
“We are excited to announce the next round of funding for the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program. The first round saw significant interest from a wide variety of organizations and we are hopeful our next round can reach even more organizations working to help increase youth access to the outdoors in Colorado,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “We encourage organizations to attend the Q&A sessions and apply for grants. Colorado’s outdoors are for all and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources is dedicated to supporting a welcoming, inclusive and accessible environment for all visitors to our public lands.”
Groups can apply from August 22 - September 30, 2022. Find out more on the Outdoor Equity Grant Program website: https://cpw.info/outdoorequitygrant
