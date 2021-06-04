The application period is now open for grant proposals that reinvigorate outdoor recreation spaces in underserved parts of Colorado.
The National Park Service (NPS) Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program (ORLP) opportunity is a $150 million competitive grant program offered through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), administered by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife State Trails Program.
The program supports projects that create or reinvigorate parks and other outdoor recreation spaces in urbanized communities that are underserved in terms of parks and recreation resources and where there are significant populations of people who are economically disadvantaged.
Proposals must be submitted to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for review no later than July 29, 2021. CPW will then submit proposals on behalf of Colorado to the NPS by late September 2021. The NPS Washington Office will review and select the final projects.
The program is intended for areas located within jurisdictions delineated by the Census Bureau from the 2010 Census as urbanized areas. These areas will have a population of 50,000 or more with high density. Colorado cities/jurisdictions on this list include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Grand Junction, Lafayette, Louisville, Erie, Longmont and Pueblo.
The NPS will prioritize the selection of projects that will:
- Directly connect people to outdoor places, particularly in communities that are underserved in terms of parks and other outdoor recreation areas and have significant numbers of individuals who are economically disadvantaged, create short-term and/or permanent jobs
- Help stimulate local economic development
- Engage and empower members of the affected community in development of the project
- Create or expand public-private partnerships, particularly to provide for the leveraging of resources; and rely on a high degree of coordination among the public, multiple levels of government, and the private sector, to improve recreation opportunities for all.
- In addition to the competition objectives, selected projects must advance goals of or otherwise meet priority recreation needs identified in their state’s Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan(SCORP).
Additionally, projects must have adequate matching funds. The matching fund requirement is a minimum 1:1 ratio with non-Federal funds. This means the grant can fund up to, but not more than, 50% of the total project cost. Matching funds may be derived from state, local, non-governmental or private sources in the form of cash or in-kind contributions.
To prepare an application:
- Applicants are encouraged to review the National Park Service’s ORLP Financial Assistance “Notice of Funding Opportunity, P21AS00509, dated 5/10/2021.” Follow this link to the federal webpage Grants.gov:
https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/search-grants.html?keywords=orlp
- Applications can be found on the CPW Trails Webpage: https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/TrailsNews.aspx
Email or mail application “postmarked” by Thursday, July 29, 2021 to:
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
State Trails Program
13787 South Hwy 85
Littleton, CO 80125
For more information, contact:
Fletcher Jacobs, Colorado State Trails Program
303-791-1957, x4129