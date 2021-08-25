At its hybrid virtual/in-person meeting in Meeker, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider emergency regulations and final regulations related to closing the 2021 hunting season for greater sage-grouse in Game Management Unit 10, emergency regulations and final regulations related to providing Purple Heart recipients free access to state parks and state recreation areas with a Purple Heart license plate or Independence Parks Pass; annual changes to “Passes Permits and Registrations” regulations, including changing the replacement fee for an annual affixed park pass and Aspen Leaf annual pass to half the cost of the original pass, if proof of eligible replacement need is not provided; eliminating the replacement fee for the Columbine, Centennial, Blue Spruce and Independence parks passes; and updating the camping and day-use reservation cancellation and change regulations.
The commission will also consider annual changes to “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” regulations, including updating swimming regulations to allow swimming in state park-managed areas with some exceptions and changing the age restrictions for swimming unaccompanied by an adult from 12 to 13 years old; modifying seasonal restrictions for peregrine falcons at Fishers Peak State Park to correspond with CPW’s Recommended Buffer Zones and Seasonal Restrictions for Colorado Raptors; and creating a wakeless Wednesday for boaters at Highline Lake State Park. Additionally, the Commission will complete its annual review of “Aquatic Nuisance Species” regulations, including adding regulations to clarify that defacing or tampering with a watercraft inspection and decontamination seal or seal receipt is unlawful. The Commission will also consider final regulations related to raising the fee charged for the Federal Duck Stamp; and clarifying review via the consent agenda for license suspension appeals and game damage claim appeals. The Commission will also discuss their policy regarding Citizen Petitions to Initiate Rulemaking; draft regulations related to adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index; and regulations related to turkey hunting, including creating Novice Adult Outreach Hunting Licenses for Turkey and creating an over-the-counter fall turkey season in Game Management Unit 23.The Commission will also hear license suspension appeal cases; and discuss the Auction and Raffle Program RFP for 2022-2026 License Contracts at its meeting on Wed., Sept. 1 and Thu.., Sept. 2. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page here.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 1 and adjourn at 4 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8:15 a.m. on Thu., Sept. 2 and adjourn at 11:30 a.m.
Additional agenda items include:
- Department of Agriculture update
- Department of Natural Resources update
- Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update
- Financial update
- Regional Partnerships Initiative update
- Wolf Planning update from Keystone Policy Center
- Glenwood Canyon update from CDOT
- Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program 2021 RFP update
- Awards and Presentations
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Please be aware that the audio streaming for this month’s meeting in Meeker may be difficult to hear due to the meeting room’s acoustic constraints. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is a hybrid virtual/in-person meeting scheduled to take place on November 18 and 19 in Lamar.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.