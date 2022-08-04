Recent weather patterns with cooler overnight temperature and several days of precipitation have led to improved river conditions on sections of the Colorado River and Eagle River prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to modify voluntary fishing closures.
“We have been very fortunate with cooler temperatures and consistent afternoon rain showers over the last few weeks,” said NW Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Ben Felt. “Our hope is that conditions will continue to improve and that we will be able to lift other voluntary fishing closures in Northwest Colorado soon.”
Effective Wednesday, August 3, the following voluntary fishing closures have been modified:
- REMOVED - After 12pm, voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River from the confluence with the Fraser River near Granby downstream to the confluence with the Williams Fork River at Parshall
- REMOVED - Full-day, voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River from State Bridge downstream to the Red Dirt Creek confluence (downstream of Burns).
- REVISED - From a full-day, voluntary fishing closure to an after 12pm, voluntary fishing closure on the Eagle River from the Hwy. 131 bridge at Wolcott downstream to the Eagle County Fairgrounds at Eagle.
- MAINTAINED - Full-day, voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River from the Red Dirt Creek confluence downstream to the Hwy. 13 bridge in Rifle.
- MAINTAINED - Full-day, voluntary fishing closure on the Eagle River at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in Eagle downstream to the Colorado River confluence at Dotsero.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to thank anglers for your continued help and support in conserving these valuable resources. “Conservation is a team effort,” said Felt. “Without the continued support of the public, access to these valuable resources may not be around for future generations.”
It’s important to keep in mind that fishing conditions change on a constant basis. CPW reminds anglers to look fast before you cast in Colorado’s rivers this summer and check out conditions related to mandatory and voluntary fishing closures on our website. Anglers can also check with local CPW officesto learn about destination water conditions before traveling.
