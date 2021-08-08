Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a free “Field Dressing 101” class at the Horsethief Canyon State Wildlife Area on Tue., Aug. 24 from 6 - 9 p.m. Registration is required. The class is detailed and will include the use of real animals to provide thorough examples of how to properly field dress big game. Instructors will demonstrate gutting and gutless methods of field processing, deboning, quartering, the best cuts for table fare and suggestions for transporting the meat out of the field. Additional topics will include techniques for skinning with taxidermy in mind.
The seminar is offered through the agency's Hunter Outreach Program. Through workshops, clinics, seminars, and educational hunts, the program appeals to diverse interests, backgrounds and levels of ability, helping novices through the first steps toward becoming a part of Colorado's hunting heritage and traditions.
About the Location
Horsethief Canyon State Wildlife Area is located in Mesa County. From Interstate 70 at Fruita (Exit 19), go 1 mile south on Highway 340 and turn right onto Kingsview Road. Follow the access road about 4.5 miles to the main workshop on the left side of the road (to get to the shop you must go beyond the check-in area).