Colorado Parks and Wildlife will conduct the second of three pilot Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) Check Stations at the Loma Port of Entry on Saturday, July 23. The purpose of this check station is to stop any vessel with the potential to transport invasive plants and animals from entering the state's waters in order to mitigate negative impacts to natural resources and outdoor recreation.
“Inspecting watercraft at ports of entry will help ensure Colorado's lakes and reservoirs remain free of these highly destructive aquatic nuisance species," said CPW Invasive Species Program Manager Robert Walters. “We are grateful for the patience and cooperation of the public as we continue to improve the checkpoint process. We are also encouraged to see a positive impact from the inspections conducted at the first checkpoint.”
Of the 34 vessels inspected at the May 15 ANS Check Station, 13 were motorized. During the check, three of the 13 motorized boats were found to have quagga mussel shells. After talking with the owners, ANS inspectors learned all three had come from Lake Powell. They were decontaminated before leaving the check station.
CPW encourages boaters to plan ahead and ensure their watercraft are clean, drained, and dry prior to arrival at the station to help expedite the inspection process and minimize impacts to their travel. Watercraft found to have mud, plants, water or mussels during inspection will be subject to decontamination.
Members of the media are invited to join CPW Invasive Species Program Manager Robert Walters for an Aquatic Nuisance Species Check Demonstration from 2 - 3 p.m., on Saturday, July 23. Please RSVP by Friday, July 22 by 5:00 p.m. to CPW Northwest Region Public Information Officer Rachael Gonzales.
Aquatic Nuisance Species are non-native plants, animals, and pathogens that cause problems for natural resources and the human use of those resources, often resulting in social and economic harm. In 2021, Colorado Legislature passed House Bill 21-1226 which authorized Colorado Parks and Wildlife to implement a pilot roadside watercraft inspection and decontamination program on select dates during the 2022 and 2023 boating seasons.
The pilot program for the 2022 boating season will be focused at the Loma Port of Entry on I-70, west of Grand Junction. Any vehicle with a motorized or trailered watercraft entering the state will be required to stop for an inspection on the following dates: May 15, July 23 and September 5.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds boaters that boat inspections for aquatic nuisance species are mandatory in Colorado. Any motorboat and sailboat entering Colorado waters must have an ANS Stamp prior to launching. To learn more or purchase an ANS Stamp, visit our website.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.