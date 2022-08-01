Grand Junction, Colo. - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host an in-person public meeting to gather feedback and input on Deer Herd Management Plans (HMP) for the Glade Park, Logan Mountain, and North Grand Mesa on August 3 in Grand Junction.
CPW’s Northwest Region is working to update several deer herd management plans in the region. The Data Analysis Units (DAU) being discussed at the public meeting are D12 (North Grand Mesa), D18 (Glade Park), and D41 (Logan Mountain). Feedback will help define a population and sex ratio objective for each herd for the next 10 years.
Northwest Region Terrestrial Biologists Genevieve Fuller will give a short presentation on each DAU, followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and provide feedback on each plan. Significant issues being discussed are as follows.
- Winter range habitat quality and quantity, and multiple types of development in the D12 - North Grand Mesa Deer Herd.
- Low population size, competition with elk, and development in the D18 - Glade Park Deer Herd.
- Winter range quality and quantity, competition with elk and potential for increasing CWD prevalence in the D41 - Logan Mountain Deer Herd.
Grand Junction Meeting Details:
Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Time: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Location: Northwest Regional Office (Hunter Education Building)
711 Independent Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81505
In an effort to update herd objectives more efficiently, these individual deer HMPs will be combined into a single regional document summarizing all DAUs in the Northwest Region. Plans updated within the last five years will automatically be included in the new document. Additional public meetings for specific mule deer management plans in the Northwest Region will occur over the next few months. These meetings will focus on specific data analysis units; however, public attending are welcome to comment on mule deer management plans in the Northwest Region, regardless of implementation date.
