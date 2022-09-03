Cooling river temperatures have prompted the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Region Aquatics team to lift voluntary fishing closures on the Fraser River and Colorado River.
On Wednesday, August 25 the following voluntary fishing closures were lifted.
- Full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Colorado River from Red Dirt Creek to Rifle.
- Partial-day voluntary fishing closure on the Fraser River from Fraser to the Colorado River confluence.
The following voluntary fishing closures remain in effect until further notice.
- Full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River from the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of Steamboat Springs city limits.
- Partial-day voluntary fishing closure on the Eagle River from Wolcott to the Eagle County Fairgrounds.
- Full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Eagle River from the Eagle County Fairgrounds to the Colorado River confluence.
“Temperatures remain elevated in the Eagle River,” said NW Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Ben Felt. “Combined with a recent rain event that resulted in very high turbidity in the river, we feel it is best for the health of the fish to keep this section under the current fishing restrictions.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to thank anglers for your continued help and support in conserving these valuable resources. Without the continued support of the public, access to these valuable resources may not be available for future generations.
CPW reminds anglers to look fast before you cast in Colorado’s rivers this summer and check out conditions related to mandatory and voluntary fishing closures on our website. Anglers can also check with local CPW offices to learn about destination water conditions before traveling.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.