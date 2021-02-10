Delta County and the Health Department really, really need some volunteer help related to COVID.
The Health Department is looking for someone with medical experience and/or background to assist with scheduling vaccine appointments, helping with outdoor traffic control, and observing those who have had their vaccines.
The County’s call center needs volunteers to help answer incoming calls to assist residents with COVID questions/information. The Call Center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 am to noon.
If you can help volunteer in any capacity, please call Darness Place-Wise at Delta County at 874-2108 or email her at dwise@deltacounty.com