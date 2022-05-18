Colorado Parks and Wildlife is excited to announce that it will hold its annual Family Cast, Blast & Twang event on Sat., June 18th from 4 - 8 p.m. at a NEW location. The event will take place at Nine Mile Guest Ranch, Meeker, Colorado. This free event is for families and individuals interested in learning outdoor skills including shotgun shooting, archery, fly fish casting and spin fishing. Dinner will be provided.
“This is a great chance for folks to try out new outdoor activities and get some hands-on instruction,” said CPW Education and Hunter Outreach Coordinator Kathleen Mawhinney.
No previous experience or equipment is needed. We'll have prizes for catching the biggest fish in the pond, as well as shotgun, archery, and fly casting competitions. CPW staff and volunteers will be at the event to help those new to using a shotgun learn outdoor shooting skills.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs, fishing, and archery equipment, but there will be equipment available to use as well. Do not bring any firearms as they will be provided. Participants 16 and older need to have a current fishing license to participate in the fishing events.
Thank you to our partners who will be providing the meal, ice cream, and support; RTS Hunting LLC/Visintainer, RMEF, BHO Gunshop, Mule deer foundation and JML Outfitters.
Details:
Annual Cast, Blast and Twang Event
Saturday, June 18, 2022
4:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Nine Mile Guest Ranch
50735 Highway 13, Meeker, Colorado 81641
In an effort to help with planning, please register here. Registration is not required but suggested.
For questions, contact CPW’s Meeker office at (970) 878-6090.