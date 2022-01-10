Colorado Parks and Wildlife has named Travis Black as the agency's new Northwest Regional Manager based in Grand Junction.
Black joined the former Colorado Division of Wildlife full-time in 1999 as a District Wildlife Manager in the Kit Carson district.
In 2004, he was promoted to Area Wildlife Manager for Area 12 based in Lamar where he served for 15 years. During his tenure, Black played a key role in a federal-state task force formed to manage invasive feral swine. His work resulted in Colorado becoming the first state in the U.S. to eradicate feral swine, which cause billions of dollars in damage to crops, pastures and wildlife habitat each year.
In 2019, Black was promoted to the Deputy Regional Manager position in CPW’s Southeast Region in Colorado Springs and oversaw the region’s water, energy, education, volunteer and communications team.
"This is an enormous honor and an exciting challenge," Black said. "The Northwest Region with its rural, wide-open spaces feels like my home in Lamar and back in Texas. And it presents fascinating wildlife management opportunities.
“I’m thrilled to be leading the excellent CPW team of wildlife officers, biologists and park rangers in the Northwest Region to tackle these issues.”
Black is a veteran of the U.S. Army, joining right out of high school. He served four years of active duty before returning to his native Texas where he worked on a farm and ranch for six years.
He moved to Colorado in 1994 to attend college at Western State College in Gunnison. He landed a part-time position with the DOW and worked in various positions including the Pitkin Hatchery and conducting Snowshoe hare surveys for lynx reintroduction, among other roles. Black graduated with a degree in biology in December 1998.
“After working with Travis for more than 20 years, I have great respect for him and confidence in his leadership skills,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “I believe Travis is a perfect fit for the Northwest Region and will faithfully guide our wildlife management and state parks there for many years.”
Black began his new role as Northwest Regional Manager in December.