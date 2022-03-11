Are you planning to participate in the 2022 primary draw and are new to big-game hunting in Colorado or confused by the process of applying for a license?
Chances are, you are not alone.
If this is the case, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest Region is here to help with a free big game draw class from 6 – 9 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at the CPW Hunter Education building, 711 Independent Ave., Grand Junction, Co 81505.
CPW Administrative Assistant Braxtin Purcell will walk attendees through how the draw works and changes for the 2022 big game season. Braxtin will also go over hunt codes, preference points, fees, and qualifying license requirements.
To attend the class, you will need to register at https://register-ed.com/events/view/179321.
"The application process can feel overwhelming and be confusing at times, especially if this is your first time," said Purcell. “If you bring your questions, computer, tablet, or phone, I'll walk you through the entire process and help you get set up for success planning your 2022 big game hunt.”
What: 2022 Big Game Draw Class
When: 6 – 9 p.m., Thursday, March 31
Where: CPW Hunter Education Building at 711 Independent Ave., Grand Junction, Co 81505
Register: https://register-ed.com/events/view/179321
Questions: Call CPW Northwest Region Office, 970-255-6100
Learn more about the 2022 Colorado Big Game Primary Draw at https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/pages/biggame.aspx.
