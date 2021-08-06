Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a Spanish language-only hunter education course the weekend of Aug. 14-15 in Leadville.
This course will be taught by a Spanish-speaking CPW hunter education teacher and will not be translated into English. It will be 100 percent in Spanish for those who prefer to take the course and exam in that language.
The fee for the class is $10 per person and it covers two days of sessions in the classroom and on the shooting range. Each student will be expected to pass a written exam and demonstrate proficiency with a gun.
Upon completion of the two-day course, each student will be presented a hunter education certification card.
CPW will provide guns for the class. The use of personal weapons is not allowed. CPW also will provide ear plugs and glasses for your hearing and vision protection. But it is recommended to use your own equipment, if you have it.
CPW will observe COVID-19 protocols. No mask is required during class for those who have been vaccinated. State recommendations for unvaccinated people is to wear face masks and maintain social-distancing. Please do not come to class if you feel ill or have recently been in contact with someone who is sick.
Class size is limited so sign up soon.
The class will be taught at the Lake County Airport, 915 County Road 23, Leadville, 80461
To sign up, go online to: www.register-ed.com/events/view/171148