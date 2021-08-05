The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect or suspects in a series of road sign thefts. The thefts have been occurring since February of 2021, in the areas of Fruit Growers Reservoir leading up to Redlands Mesa, The Cedar Mesa area, as well as the Ward Creek area.
The theft of these signs is extensive and estimated to be approximately $5000.00.
If you have information related to the individuals responsible for these thefts or information you feel may be relevant to this investigation, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 970-874-2015 or Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810. Your information may be eligible for a cash reward.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office wants your information, not your name.