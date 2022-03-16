Looking for a way to give back to your community? Join the Volunteer Fair and learn about the unique and creative ways to volunteer in Delta County.
The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce and HopeWest are hosting the fair. This is the perfect opportunity for high school students looking to increase their volunteer engagement for college and scholarship applications. It’s also ideal for newly retired community members looking for ways to fill their time.
The fair occurs Thursday April 7 from 10 am to 2 pm and Friday, April 8 from 4 pm and 6 pm.
To participate or learn more, contact 970 874 8616 or Chamber@DeltaColorado.org