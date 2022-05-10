Altrusa International of Delta held the organization’s Second Annual Mamie’s Table fundraiser on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with club members serving a six-course gourmet meal to dinner guests throughout Delta, Austin, Montrose and Ridgway. Table hosts included Alpine Bank, Fort Uncompahgre and CASA of the 7th Judicial District, and each location featured a uniquely decorated table set for six to 16 dinner guests. Diners were surprised with a menu of offerings created especially for the event, as Altrusan teams prepared and served each course, topping off the evening with the club’s world-famous cheesecake.
Mamie’s Table was conceived by Delta Altrusa in 2020, when the pandemic forced the organization to cancel Sugar Plum Festival – their signature annual fundraiser. Determined not to let COVID stand in the way of raising money for community service projects and scholarships, the club searched for an alternative way to garner funds, and the result was Mamie’s Table – named after Altrusa’s first national president Mamie L. Bass.
While it was conceived as an interim event, only meant to temporarily fill the gap until they could resume the much larger Sugar Plum Festival, Mamie’s Table was so successful that Delta Altrusa elected to add it to their calendar of annual fundraisers.
Chartered in 1985, Altrusa International of Delta is actively involved in helping make their county a better place to live, learn and grow, through a variety of service projects and local scholarships.