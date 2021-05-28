Calling all local businesses, recreational, farmer's market and crafters. The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Delta Proud on June 11th and are looking for vendors to join us. Booth's are free for the first event and space is limited, please contact the Chamber to reserve your booth. 970-874-8616. We will only accept one vendor of the same product.
