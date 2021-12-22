Delta area chamber logo
Blood Drive 1
Blood Drive 2
Dacc merry
dacc merry 2
Rotary 1
rotary 2
rotary 3

If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages. 