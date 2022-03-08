Come out to make new business connections.
S.T.I.R. is an excellent opportunity to network with fellow Chamber members in a new environment, while showcasing our host businesses!
The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce hosts
Business After Hours (S.T.I.R.) on the 3rd Thursday of each month. To become a host for this event, please email us at chamber@deltacolorado.org.
Host: Bray Property Management
Date: March 17th
Time: 5:30 to 7:00pm
Location: 1681 Rodeo Way, Delta, CO
Contact: Delta Area Chamber of Commerce
Fees/Admission:
$5 for Chamber Members
$10 for Non-Members
