Come out to make new business connections.

S.T.I.R. is an excellent opportunity to network with fellow Chamber members in a new environment, while showcasing our host businesses!

The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce hosts

Business After Hours (S.T.I.R.) on the 3rd Thursday of each month. To become a host for this event, please email us at chamber@deltacolorado.org.

Host: Bray Property Management

Date: March 17th

Time: 5:30 to 7:00pm

Location: 1681 Rodeo Way, Delta, CO

Contact: Delta Area Chamber of Commerce

 Fees/Admission:

$5 for Chamber Members

$10 for Non-Members

 

We have several months available for S.T.I.R and Women in Business. Call Kesslie at (970)874-8616 for more information and to sign up.

 

 

