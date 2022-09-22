Colorado West Land Trust and Western Slope Conservation Center have received grants from Forever Our Rivers to fund habitat improvement at Delta County's new boat ramp on G50 Road.
Scheduled for completion in spring of 2023, the new boat ramp will be constructed by Delta County. It will be located at what some know as the “Witches Bridge” on G50 Road, approximately 2 1⁄2 miles west of Delta. In addition to ample parking, there will also be a vault toilet, shade structure, trails to reach a sandy beach area and view wildlife, as well as interpretive areas to observe the Sandhill cranes and other migrating bird species.
Colorado West Land Trust and Western Slope Conservation Center will use these funds in partnership to engage volunteers and youth programs in restoring native vegetation and riparian habitat on Delta County's property. Collaborating with Delta County, these two organizations intend to enhance the recreation experience as well as educate boaters about the importance of riparian habitat and conservation. Delta County and Colorado West Land Trust partnered in 1998 to conserve the property for its ecological contribution to the Gunnison River corridor.
Delta County plans to hold an internal campaign to let county employees name the G50 Road boat ramp. An announcement of the new name will be released to the public in March 2023.
If you would like to learn more about the G50 Road boat ramp, please visit https://www.deltacounty.com/13/GIS.
Colorado West Land Trust, a nonprofit organization, has conserved over 126,000 acres across six western Colorado counties (Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel). Its mission is to protect and enhance agricultural land, wildlife habitat and scenic lands in Western Colorado to benefit the community at large, enrich lives, provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, and ensure our connection to land for generations to come. To learn more about CWLT’s work and to contribute to the organization’s efforts, visit cowestlandtrust.org.
