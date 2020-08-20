Delta, Colorado (August 20, 2020) Delta County Board of Commissioners put Stage 1 fire restrictions in place.
Effective at 12:01 am on Thursday, August 20th, unincorporated lands within Delta County will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Due to extreme fire conditions, the lack forecasted moisture for the next few weeks and low moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors; the Board of County Commissioners at the recommendation of the Sheriff, Emergency Management and Fire Chiefs enacted Stage 1 restrictions effective 12:01 am on Thursday, August 20th. Stage 1 restrictions apply to all open fires as outlined below in Delta County, Colorado and will remain in effect until the restrictions are rescinded by the Commissioners.
Governor Jared Polis announced yesterday (August 18th) that he was implementing a 30-day state-wide fire ban due to the drought and extreme fire conditions. The Governor’s Office has not issued details regarding this executive order and fire ban. However, due to the extremely dry conditions and fire weather that can lead to rapid fire growth; to protect the citizens and property of Delta County the Sheriff and Emergency Management requested restrictions be implemented at 12:01 am on August 20th to fall in line with restrictions being implemented by Montrose, Gunnison, Ouray, Hinsdale and San Miguel Counties as well as the Bureau of Land Management (Uncompahgre and Gunnison Field Offices) and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest.
The restrictions, enacted by County Resolution 2020-R-021, apply to all public and private areas of unincorporated Delta County. Delta County restrictions do not apply to land within the boundaries of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, the Bureau of Land Management or State Parks at Sweitzer Lake and Crawford State Park which fall under the restrictions of their respective agencies. For full details on all local fire restrictions please visit https://www.westslopefireinfo.com/
Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following are prohibited:
- The use of Fireworks of any kind
- Open fires that are NOT within a permanent fire grate in a developed campground, park, residential property or picnic area.
- Smoking except inside a vehicle or designated smoking area that is void of combustible material for at least 6 feet around where you are standing.
- Agricultural burning of fields, fence rows, ditches, debris or any brush.
- Use of exploding targets or tracer rounds.
Persons found violating the restriction may be cited and incur fines and costs. In addition, should the violation of this resolution result in a fire the violator shall be responsible to reimburse the expenses incurred in extinguishing the fire.
Please refer to the attached graphic and copy of Resolution 2020-R-021 for full details on the Stage 1 Restrictions. For more information on fire restrictions on the National Forest, please call the GMUG Fire Information line at 970-874-6602 or visit: http://bit.ly/GMUGFireRestrictions