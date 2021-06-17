The Delta County Commissioners enacted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, effective noon Thursday, June 17, 2021 for unincorporated Delta County. The commissioners enacted restrictions following a special meeting where Sheriff Mark Taylor presented on the extremely high fire danger in not only Delta County but also across Western Colorado.
Delta County is enduring record-breaking high temperatures, especially this week with temperatures climbing above 100 degrees daily. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Delta County in D4, Exceptional Drought, due to below average precipitation and above normal temperatures. These conditions have created extreme fire danger due to no precipitation, dry fuels, low humidity and often high winds.
The recommendation for Stage 1 restrictions follows coordination between regional representatives and fire experts from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC); emergency managers and Sheriffs across the West Region. Based on current and recent weather patterns, extreme heat, lack of forecast moisture and increased risk of extreme fire behavior; the Sheriff, Emergency Management along with local fire chiefs recommended Stage 1 fire restrictions as a necessary step to protect the public and help prevent human caused wildfires this summer in Delta County.
The Sheriff’s recommendation and Board’s decision to implement Stage 1 restrictions coincides with the implementation of stage 1 restrictions by the Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office for all BLM lands in Delta County and stage 1 restrictions being implemented for Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel and several other counties across the State. The U.S. Forest Service has also placed restrictions on the Uncompahgre National Forest in Montrose & Mesa Counties.
Fire restrictions go into effect at noon, on Thursday, June 17th and will remain into effect until rescinded or unless conditions deteriorate and Stage II restrictions are implemented.
Stage 1 Fire restrictions apply to unincorporated Delta County except: for BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands, Crawford and Sweitzer State Parks and property within municipalities which have adopted their own burning regulations.
Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, the following acts are PROHIBITED:
- Igniting, building, attending or maintaining an open fire – includes but not limited to agricultural burning, all campfires, warming fires, and burning of fence rows, wildlands, trash or debris. Personal portable wood or open charcoal fire pits/rings are not allowed.
- Use of an explosive or fireworks of any kind and brands including exploding targets, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, tracer rounds or other incendiary ammunition (except professional fireworks displays with a valid issued permit).
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA or SAE approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 oz. capacity and rating of 2A) kept with the operator and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.
Persons found violating the restriction may be cited into Delta County Court and, upon conviction, incur fines and costs. In addition, should the violation of this resolution result in a fire the violator shall be responsible to reimburse the expenses incurred in extinguishing the fire.
The following are ALLOWED under Stage 1:
- Use of BBQs, grills or camp stoves that are fueled by liquid petroleum fuels,
- Charcoal BBQs/grills in enclosed firepans or permanent fireplace locations,
- Use of a fully enclosed metal stove or sheep herder type stove with a chimney at least 5 feet in length and a mesh spark arrestor screen with an opening of ¼ inch or less.
- Responsible target practice with non-incendiary/explosive targets or ammunition.
- Welding if conducted in a safe manner in an area void of combustible material.
Fire restrictions shall remain in effect from June 17, 2021 at noon until rescinded.
Links
Resolution 2021-R-022 - regarding open fire restrictions in unincorporated Delta County