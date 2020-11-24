The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that on Wednesday, October 21, 2020; the Delta County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to pass resolution 2020-R-026, to elevate Delta County 911 Dispatchers to the status of First Responders in Delta County.
Previously, the federal government’s Standard Occupational Classification System (SOCS) classified 911 dispatchers as “office and administrative support” professionals which includes secretaries, office clerks and taxicab dispatchers. The Commissioners and Sheriff Taylor feel that the role of a 911 telecommunicator is much more important. 911 dispatchers fill a critical role in public safety and homeland security and the work they do far exceeds merely relaying information from the public to EMS, fire and law enforcement.
Dispatchers work 24/7/365 answering calls from the public, in life and death emergencies, often on the caller’s worst day of their life. Dispatchers are the first, first responder to every emergency and their specialized training allows them to triage calls, perform emergency medical dispatching and get help rolling towards the scene; whether it be law enforcement, fire and/or EMS.
Classifying public safety telecommunicators as a protective service occupation (First Responder), will correct an inaccurate representation in the standard occupational classification and get these men and women the recognition they deserve. The Delta County Commissioners and Delta County Sheriff’s Office believe public safety telecommunicators should be classified as first responders alongside police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and EMTs; whose job it is to protect our communities 24/7/365.
Congresswoman Norma Torres, a former 911 dispatcher and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a former FBI special agent and federal prosecutor, introduced legislation in congress called the 911 SAVES ACT back in March of 2019 to reclassify public safety telecommunicators as first responders. Unfortunately, this bipartisan legislation has stalled in the congressional legislative process and Delta County has chosen not to wait for the federal passage of the 911 SAVES Act to reclassify our 911 dispatchers as first responders.
Please join Sheriff Taylor in congratulating all of our 911 dispatchers on their new designation as first responders! Thank you also to the Delta County Board of County Commissioners for recognizing the critical role these individuals play in public safety on a daily basis.