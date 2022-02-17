In 2019, the Delta County Board of Commissioners was notified by the State of Colorado that the 7th Judicial District was slated to receive an additional District Judge. An additional courtroom was needed in the Delta County Courthouse to allow for another Judge, thus kicking off a series of construction projects to comply with the State. In April of 2020, Delta County Human Services moved into their new space located at 320 W. 5th St. In October of 2020, Delta County Administration along with Human Resources, Finance, IT, Road & Bridge, Engineering, GIS, and Planning & Community Development moved into the remodeled former Human Services building at 560 Dodge St.
In 2021 the Delta County Assessor’s Office moved into their newly remodeled space at 375 W, 6th St., and construction began on the Courthouse to incorporate the District Attorney’s office, to move Veterans Services and Driver’s License into the old Assessor’s space, as well as to build out the new courtroom. Finally, a new handicap ramp was built to better accommodate access to the elevator, allowing individuals to go from the basement to the 3rd level of the Courthouse. Delta County received a grant to help with 40% of the construction costs for the new handicap ramp in the front entrance of the courthouse.
To meet State requirements, security will be moved to the front entrance; every visitor to the courthouse will be required to enter through the front doors, and pass through security, effective Wednesday, February 16, 2022. “This multifaceted construction project was mandated by the State,” said Delta County Commissioner Chair Don Suppes. “Ultimately however, the increased security is a move in the right direction to help ensure the safety of not only Delta County staff, but visitors to the Courthouse, as well—we are proud of all of the changes we have been able to make over the past few years.”
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.