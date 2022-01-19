Delta County COVID-19 Informational Update
Delta County Health Department has received confirmation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) that the Omicron variant has been detected in Delta County, and in neighboring counties. CDPHE stresses that 95-100% of current confirmed cases are Omicron.
Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise; from Tuesday, January 11 through today, Delta County has seen 216 new cases for a total of 5101; Delta County’s positivity has skyrocketed up to 27.6 %.
Delta Health has 2 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 1 is unvaccinated and 1 is partially vaccinated.
It’s more important than ever to get tested should you not feel well, the most accurate COVID-19 test is a PCR test; there are several options to get a COVID-19 test in Delta County. Please note that Monday has been added for COVID-19 testing at the Tru Vu Drive-In, in Delta.
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta, Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:00a – 4:00p.
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta, Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165.
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss, Every Wednesday – Drive up ONLY, 10a – 1p.
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
In addition to getting tested, it’s critical to stay home if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or have been exposed to an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Information regarding isolation and quarantining can be found here. Delta County Health Department continues to strongly encourage all Delta County residents to make a concerted effort to keep yourself and those around you healthy. Wearing a well-fitting KN95 or N95 mask is one of the tools to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as is vigorous hand washing, and avoiding large gatherings in both outdoor and indoor settings.
State health officials stress that all Coloradans ages 5 and older should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Coloradans should get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to ensure increased protection against the virus if they:
• Are 12 or older and received their second dose of Pfizer at least five months ago.
• Are 18 or older and received their second dose of Moderna at least five months ago.
The State of Colorado’s vaccine bus will be back in Delta County on the dates below and offering 1st and 2nd doses for everyone 5 and older, as well boosters for everyone 12+; flu vaccines will also be available. Appointments are not necessary, walk ups are welcome.
- Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10a – 5p – Delta County Fairgrounds – 403 S. 4th St., Hotchkiss
- Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10a – 5p – Lions Pavilion near Bill Heddles Rec center, Delta
- Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 10a – 5p – Cedaredge Foodtown – 210 SE Independence Ave., Cedaredge
The pandemic has put a significant strain on personal relationships, for a plethora of reasons, and it’s been difficult to find a path forward for many of those relationships. Maintaining good and healthy relationships is paramount to your own metal well-being; here are some tips for you to consider for building or rebuilding the relationships that truly matter to you:
• Engage in calm communication techniques.
• Focus on the problem, vs. one another.
• Practice full honesty and transparency.
• Make a concerted effort to find something that’s fun for everyone involved.
• Grow and build together.
• Value and respect one another.
• Invest “time” in the relationship.
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 12 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.