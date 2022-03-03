Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases continue to drastically decrease. Effective immediately, Delta County Health Department’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard has been suspended, and will no longer provide daily updates on positive cases, deaths, and vaccination data, unless and until it’s necessary to provide this information again on a daily basis. However, cases and deaths will still be tracked by CDPHE on their dashboard, which can be found at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data
Delta County Health Department is following the CDC guidance that is based on moving from individual cases, to community-level hospitalization rates as defined below.
The “COVID-19 Community Indicators” are 7-day levels of new COVID-19 admissions and percent of staffed beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. These indicators inform transmission levels (low, med, high) and are nested in two levels of new case reporting (7-day, per 100k) under or above 200. Each transmission levels contain a set of recommendations for public health and individuals, including when masks are recommended. Using historical data from pandemic peaks and low-points, CDC tested the indicators against the pre-vaccine community transmission metrics and found them to be far better predictors of ICU use, deaths, and new cases 3-weeks later. A science brief will be out next week.
For additional information on COVID-19 Community Indicators click here.
The State of Colorado Vaccine Bus Clinic is offering 1st & 2nd doses, as well as boosters and pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; click here to make an appointment at one of the mobile vaccine clinics listed below. (Walk-ups are welcome as well):
• Sunday, March 6, 2022 - Walmart in Delta - 9a - 4p
• Friday, March 11, 2022 – Cedaredge Foodtown – 10a – 4p
It’s so important to continue to take yourself, despite the decline in COVID-19 cases in Delta County and beyond. For close to two years we have all been on high alert regarding the pandemic. With the recent events in Ukraine, we may be feeling helpless and insecure; here are some ideas to help you and your family cope as the situation continues to unfold:
- Limit media and social media viewing – while it’s important to stay informed, being constantly inundated with information is unsettling.
- Practice self-care – take care of yourself physically, get enough sleep, eat healthy and avoid stressful situations as much as possible.
- Get involved – engaging in positive activities like group discussions and candlelight vigils can be comforting. Consider philanthropic activities that you can participate in that support the victims.
If you are not feeling well, stay home and get tested! There are several testing opportunities throughout the week, in Delta County:
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta, Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta, Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 12 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment now; click here for a full list of COVID-19 providers in Delta County.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.