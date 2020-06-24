I am pleased to announce that we will be moving forward with a modified 2020 Delta County Fair and Rodeo. The fair Board and the Delta County Commissioners have been working diligently together to come up with the best solution in light of the pandemic and the resulting public health orders restricting gatherings of many kinds. Therefore, with the support of the Delta County Commissioners, the 2020 Delta County Fair will be holding the livestock shows and sales for the youth of the county pursuant to a variance from the State of Colorado.
The Delta County Fair Board would like everyone to know that we had full intentions of a fun-filled week, as planning for 2020 began shortly after the fair was over last year. The Fair Board patiently waited to hear what was to come of the national and state recommendations as to the extent of activities that we would be able to host. We have reached a point where we have made some tough decisions and realize that most events will not be able to happen this year. The changes the Fair Board have made will be temporary for the 2020 Delta County Fair, as we fully intent to return to normal next year.
Changes that you will see at this year’s Delta County Fair are as follows:
* The 2020 Delta County Fair will be closed to the public.
* The 2020 Delta County Fair will not host any entertainment.
* The 2020 Delta County Fair will not be holding any Open Class shows.
* The 2020 Delta County Fair will not allow overnight camping for exhibiting families.
To accommodate the general public who would like to attend the livestock shows and sale, we are working to have them live-streamed via the internet. The Fair Board has developed a schedule and the details will be released shortly so that planning can begin for families attending the Fair. If you have any questions regarding the 2020 Delta County Fair, please reach out to the Fair Board members via the Delta County Fair Facebook page on deltacountyfair@gmail.com. You may also reach out to the CSU Extension Office, as extension Agent Jackie Shea will be emailing families needed information and will be able to answer Fair-related questions.
The Delta County Fair Board would like to say thanks to the Delta County Administrator, the County Commissioners, and the CSU Extension for their hard work and support through all of this. I would like to personally thank each and every one of you for your patience and look forward to seeing you at the 2020 Delta County Fair.
Sincerely,
Ryan Bates
President
2020 Delta County Fair and Rodeo