Delta County Health Department Confirms Third Case of West Nile Virus
The Delta County Department of Health is reporting a third case of West Nile Virus; a male in his 50’s from the North Fork region of the county. Delta County has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a hotspot for West Nile virus activity nationally.
As of August 19, 2021, there have been two (2) positive mosquito “pools” identified in north Delta region of the County. A mosquito pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos from a trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District that has been submitted to the state laboratory for testing. Mosquito pools are not currently being collected from the Surface Creek area.
Health officials say most people bitten by a West Nile virus-infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness; however, some people may develop symptoms 3 to15 days after being bit by an infected mosquito. About 1-in-5 infected persons will have mild illness with fever, and about 1-in-150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months.
August through September is when most human cases of West Nile virus have historically been reported in Delta County and in Colorado. Residents should also remember that the Delta variant for COVID-19 is currently increasing in our community and some symptoms (i.e. fever, headache) appear similar to West Nile virus.
The public is encouraged to take preventative measures against the virus, particularly when outdoors. The following West Nile Virus 4D prevention tips are encouraged:
· Drain standing water on property.
· Dusk and Dawn- avoid being outdoors at this time when mosquito activity is high.
· DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus are effective ingredients in bug repellent.
· Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and open windows tightly screened.
For more information: https://www.deltacounty.com/451/Animals-Insects or the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP): 1-877-462-2911. You can also visit the CDC West Nile Prevention Page: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/index.html
