RESOLUTION NO. 2021-02
A RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF NOVEMBER 2021 ELECTION QUESTION -VOTE YES ON BALLOT ISSUE 7A-
WHEREAS, the Delta County Public Library District (the “District”) provides invaluable, free services and opportunities for children, families, and members of the community from every walk of life;
WHEREAS, District libraries provide children the services they need to support their educational growth, from story times and early reading to science programs and career mentorship;
WHEREAS, District libraries expand opportunities for people from all walks of life, from children and seniors to students and job seekers, by increasing access to technology, internet, and job training;
WHEREAS, District libraries improve the quality of life for families and the community at large through programming and group activities;
WHEREAS, District libraries create a welcoming, safe gathering place where anyone can belong, connect, and build community;
WHEREAS, District libraries collaborate with state, county and municipal agencies, the school district, arts and cultural organizations, business groups, civic clubs, and health and social service agencies to maximize possibilities for community engagement;
WHEREAS, District librarians connect people with information and resources;
WHEREAS, District libraries provide free and equal access to information and ideas;
WHEREAS, patrons visited District libraries 207,396 times and borrowed 230,908 items in 2019; and even with library closures and reduced hours due to the pandemic, patrons visited District libraries 53,759 times and borrowed 137,265 items in 2020;
WHEREAS, 26,038 patrons attended District library programs in 2019; and 12,376 patrons participated in District library virtual programs and take-home kit programs in 2020;
WHEREAS, voters approved a mill levy to support the District in 1997 and the District has made that levy last for 24 years; and
WHEREAS, a ballot measure on November 2nd will ask voters to consider stabilizing District funding by maintaining the current residential assessment rate of 7.15% and the commercial assessment rate of 29% so that the District may continue providing services at the level patrons expect.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE DELTA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT, THAT:
The Board is in favor of Ballot Issue 7A and encourages voters to Vote YES.
The Board of Trustees of the District supports this question and believes it to be in the best interests of the District and the community.
Here is an interview with Jess Deegan the library board president. It is about halfway thru this KVNF broadcast link.
https://www.kvnf.org/post/kvnf-regional-newscast-october-21-2021#stream/0
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.