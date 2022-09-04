Delta County Commissioners were presented the 2021 audit in the August 30th Special Business Meeting by Leone Anderson, Delta County Finance Director, and Pete Blair with Blair and Associates, P.C. The presentation included very good news for the county. Fund balances in 18 of the 21 governmental and business-type activity funds increased in 2021.
“We enjoyed the opportunity of working with the sta at Delta County during the performance of the December 31, 2021 audit, and most importantly being able to deliver such positive observations and financial analysis of the County’s financial operations.” Said Mr. Blair.
Delta County's assets exceeded liabilities by $178.7 million at the end of 2021, and of that total $150.9 million was invested in capital assets and $17,147,813 million is restricted by law and committed. The major dierences in actual to budgetary amounts in the General Fund were sales tax, mineral leasing, and COVID 19 revenue were more than budget by $333,429, 503,843, and 118,993 while property taxes were less than budget by $141,862.
“Our financial position is strong,” said County Administrator Robbie LeValley. “The review of financial statements shows our finances are fair and accurate.”
“We already knew the results would be positive, but to hear such an exceptional report from Mr. Blair’s firm confirmed what we had suspected was accurate,” LeValley said. “We have an excellent history of accurate financial reporting and internal control in Delta County.”
The Board of County Commissioners thanks County Auditor, Pete Blair, and Finance Director, Leone Anderson, for their dedication to the 2021 audit.
For a full copy of the 2021 audit report visit deltacounty.com.
