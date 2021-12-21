Delta County Emergency Management and 9-1-1 dispatch will be conducting an annual test of the CodeRed Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, December 22nd between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm. The test will consist of dispatch sending a message to all registered phone numbers and emails in the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) boundary for Delta County Dispatch which includes Delta County, the Somerset and Maher areas.
The purpose of the test is to measure the number of residents we can reach in an emergency using the emergency alert system. All traditional landline phones, registered cell phones and voice over IP (Spectrum/Elevate Internet based) phones will receive an automated call to validate telephone numbers in the Delta County database. Individuals who have opted to receive CodeRED’s text, email or mobile app notifications will also receive a text-based test message.
The test will be a brief message advising all recipients that the alert is a test alert only and there is no emergency. Alerts will be sent from 866-419-5000, 855-969-4636 or 218-350-0131. We recommend residents program these numbers into your contacts so you will recognize the call/text as being from Delta County CodeRED. If you receive the alert via phone, text, email and/or CodeRED mobile app, you are successfully registered in the CodeRED database and no further action is needed on your part. If you don't receive the alert, and you want to be notified of emergencies near your home or place of work; please follow the links below to register.
Not registered with CodeRED? Here’s how to sign up:
1. Visit DeltaCounty.com and click on the “Emergency Alerts” button. Follow the link to the OnSolve CodeRED website and create an account to register your home and work address, phone number(s) and email address and opt in for severe weather alerts.
2. Sign up via Text Message – You can also text “WestRegionAlert” to 99411 to register via your cell phone. Follow the prompts on your phone.
Have you moved and wish to opt-out of CodeRED alerts?
If you have moved or wish to remove your address/contact information from the CodeRED system, visit deltacounty.com, click on the “Emergency Alerts” button and on the OnSolve CodeRED website, click on the “Opt-Out” button at the bottom of the screen.
Please note neither Delta County Emergency Management or Delta County Dispatch can view your personal contact information to verify or update your records. To update a phone number, address or email, you will need to login to your CodeRED account.
About CodeRED Emergency Alerts:
In the event of an emergency, Delta County Dispatch or Emergency Management can use CodeRED to send an emergency alert to residents and business owners within an area defined by first responders. Emergency dispatchers then draw alert boundaries on an interactive map and the system sends the notification to all registered homes and businesses within the alert boundary based on the registered address. Registered phone numbers and addresses within an alert boundary receive will then receive an automated call, text, email and/or mobile app based on their registration preferences. These messages will tell recipients what the specifics of the emergency are and what actions need to be taken to stay safe.
Delta County dispatch and Emergency Management encourage all residents in Delta County, the Somerset and Maher areas to register for emergency alerts both at home and at work. The CodeRED Emergency Alert system is utilized by the West Region which consists of Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Hinsdale Counties.
For additional information, please visit deltacounty.com/em or contact Emergency Management at 970-874-2004 during normal business hours.