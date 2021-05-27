In the May 20, 2021 Delta County School District’s regular meeting, the members voted unanimously to approve the following resolution which states in part:
The subject of “comprehensive human sexuality education” or “CHSE,” and perceived changes to health education taught in public schools, has generated much attention in recent months. The Delta County School District has historically offered health education that aligns with the Colorado Academic Standards. After the School Board reviewed the Colorado Academic Standards for health education, in consultation with legal counsel, there was a desire to calm fears and settle misconceptions about the District’s health curriculum. The School Board resolves the following:
• No changes are planned to the District’s K-12 health curriculum and the District is not adopting a Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education (CHSE) curriculum.
• The School District will continue to offer health instruction developed with local health providers and instructors to meet the needs of our students and adhere to relevant Colorado Health Academic Standards.
• Public schools within the District will continue to provide parents and guardians with an opportunity to preview health educational content before it is taught, along with the ability to opt their child out from the instruction.
After reviewing the health education requirements outlined in Colorado Statutes and the Colorado Academic Standards, the school district’s resolution means that students will continue to be provided with medically-based health instruction developed with local health providers and instructors, to meet the needs of our students, and address relevant Colorado Health Academic Standards; Delta County School District has historically provided, and will continue to provide instruction on:
• Developing non-violent healthy relationships
• The negative impacts of drug and alcohol on responsible decision-making
• Consent
• Preventing sexually transmitted diseases
• All pregnancy prevention methods
The Colorado Academic Standards may be found at: https://www.cde.state.co.us/cohealth/2020-cas_pgs-1_healthy_relationships_reproductive_health
The Delta County School Board appreciates the public comment and correspondence that they have received over the last several weeks from the Delta County community. We believe that the decision helps support the students across Delta County, ensuring that we are Caring, Challenging, Learning...Every Student, Every Day!