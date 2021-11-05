On November 02, 2021 at approximately 4:15pm, the Delta County Emergency Communication Center started receiving multiple calls about a large fire at the address of 14410 G Road. When Delta County Sheriff Deputies and Delta Fire Department arrived, it was found to be a metal building which was being used to process hemp.
The building, which is about 29,000 square feet in size, was fully engulfed in flames. Delta Fire Department, with the aid of Cedaredge Fire Department, Paonia Fire Department, and Olathe Spray Service acted quickly and was able to contain the fire to that single building. With the assistance of Colorado State Patrol and Delta Police Department, both G Road and G50 Road were closed to allow Delta Fire Department to transport water and have unlimited access to the scene.
Four residences that were in close proximity to the fire were evacuated for their safety. No other structures on the same property, or close by, received any fire damage, and there were no reported injuries. Due to the size and contents of the building, the fire is still active and is expected to be active for several days. However; the fire is under control and does not pose a threat to any neighboring structures. The evacuated residences were allowed to return home later yesterday evening.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our law enforcement and fire partners for their quick response and hard work.
No further information at this time.