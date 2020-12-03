On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Sheriff Mark Taylor and Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque were honored to present Sergeant Travis Lackey with the Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award for Sergeant Lackey’s heroic actions in saving the life of a male party in July 2020.
Undersheriff Archibeque shared with the Board of County Commissioners and fellow Deputies and Dispatchers of how Sergeant Lackey acted swiftly to save the life of a suicidal male party on the evening of July 31, 2020. On this date, Sergeant Lackey and Deputies Hernandez and Coover were dispatched to a report of a suicidal male party in possession of a handgun. Reports to dispatch advised the male’s wife was holding him down to prevent the male from injuring himself.
Body camera video shows that as Sergeant Lackey and deputies approached the man and woman; the wife was pleading with her husband to put down the gun. However, the male party who had just been holding a handgun, quickly raised it to his head upon seeing Sergeant Lackey. Upon seeing this, Sergeant Lackey immediately and without hesitation, tackled the male party and disarmed him.
Sergeant Lackey’s quick thinking saved this man’s life and likely that of his wife as well given her close proximity to her husband had the gun discharged. Sergeant Lackey later showed compassion by comforting the male party’s wife and explained how her husband would receive the help he needed.
The male party later wrote to Sheriff Taylor, Undersheriff Archibeque and Sergeant Lackey to express his sincere appreciation for Sergeant Lackey’s actions that day. The male was thankful that because of Sergeant Lackey saving his life; he was able to attend his granddaughter’s wedding and enjoy that celebration instead of his family enduring tragedy.
Sheriff Taylor and Undersheriff Archibeque are proud to present Sergeant Travis Lackey with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award for serving with Respect, Integrity and Compassion.