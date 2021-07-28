On Monday, July 26, 2021, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force in executing search warrants at 4490 Sundown Road in Delta and 126 Meeker Street in the City of Delta.
Search warrants for the properties were obtained after investigators conducted a several month investigation into a large illegal marijuana grow; which evidence indicated was being operated by an Asian Cartel cell. Upon executing the search warrant at the Sundown Road address, federal agents seized approximately 1,800 mature marijuana plants with an estimated value of three million dollars.
Investigators located and arrested multiple suspects at the Meeker Street address along with two illegal firearms. According to investigators, this Asian cartel cell is believed to be responsible for several large illegal, marijuana grow sites across Western Colorado and the country.
When asked about the search warrant and investigation, Sheriff Taylor said, “I am happy we were able to identify this group and work together with our federal, state and local partners to rid Delta County of this illegal marijuana grow operation.” Sheriff Taylor also added that there have been several groups such as this one, which are associated with illegal cartel organizations, that have moved into our communities over the past few years to illegally grow and sell marijuana. Unfortunately, these operations also bring in other crimes to the County such as credit card fraud, illegal narcotic distribution and more.
Federal agents arrested Sang Bang, age 36 and Qjongqiong Lin, age 34 on federal arrest warrants. The two suspects were transported to the Mesa County Jail where they are currently being held on federal charges, including charges from another prior illegal marijuana grow operation in Mesa County.
No additional information will be released at this time. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.