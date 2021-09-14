Delta County Health Department Confirms First West Nile Virus Death
The Delta County Department of Health is sadly reporting a death due to West Nile virus (WNV). The case is a female in her 60’s. Four (4) additional cases of WNV are also being reported, along with two new positive mosquito pools.
To date, there have been 10 WNV cases reported in Delta County in 2021; 4 males and 6 females ranging in age from 41 to 80. Cases have been reported to reside in the Delta, North Fork,and Surface Creek regions. As of today, there have been four positive mosquito “pools” identified in the north Delta region of the county. A mosquito pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos, from a trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District that has been submitted to the state laboratory for testing. Mosquito pools are not currently collected from the Surface Creek area.
Delta County Health Department recently launched a West Nile Virus Surveillance Dashboard which can be found at https://bit.ly/DeltaWNV.
As September is one of the months when most human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Delta County and in Colorado, the public is encouraged to take preventative measures against the virus, particularly when outdoors. The following West Nile Virus 4D prevention tips are encouraged:
- Drain standing water on property.
- Dusk and Dawn- avoid being outdoors at this time when mosquito activity is high.
- DEET, picaridin, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective ingredients in bug repellent.
- Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and open windows tightly screened.
For more information visit: https://www.deltacounty.com/451/Animals-Insects or the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP): 1-877-462-2911. You can also visit the CDC West Nile Prevention Page: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/index.html
In addition, Delta County Health Department is regretfully reporting 3 additional COVID-19 deaths bringing our total to 78; #76 a male 85+, #77 a female 55-64, #78 a male 75-84. Our deepest condolences go to the families. We continue to strongly encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect you from becoming severely ill, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19.