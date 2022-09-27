At their regular Board of County Commissioners’ Meeting on September 6, 2022, an updated Ordinance Prohibiting the Accumulation of Rubbish (Junk) within Delta County was adopted, and is now in effect. This Ordinance applies throughout the unincorporated area of Delta County including public and state lands.
The purpose of this Ordinance is to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens and residents of Delta County, by eliminating and controlling, to the extent possible, the accumulation of rubbish within the County. Rubbish, if not eliminated or controlled, can result in visual blight, attractive nuisances, incompatibility with existing land uses, reduction in property values, hazardous or toxic substances being deposited in unapproved sites, attraction of disease-infested rodents and other vermin, air, noise and water pollution, as well as, fire and other hazards.
The goal of the code compliance program is education and voluntary compliance. However, if after several failed attempts to work with the owner, or the owner does not want to comply, the updated Ordinance offers an avenue to issue a fine. “We are here to educate and truly help our residents work through the updated Ordinance,” said Everett Neil, Delta County Code Compliance Officer, “I want to have a conversation with landowners, not just hand out tickets.”
The most notable change to the Ordinance is shifting enforcement from a criminal to a civil process in accordance with changes in state statute. This civil process involves the ability to issue a Summons and Complaint (fines and penalties) to non-compliant property owners. By statute, this Ordinance does not apply to agricultural land in unincorporated Delta County. Funds collected from fines of non-compliance can help support the program. “We are on a mission to make Delta an even better place to call home,” said Neil.
If you would like to read the Junk and Rubbish Ordinance, please click here.
For information about Delta County, please visit www.DeltaCounty.com.
