Delta Health is excited to announce the return of their annual blood draw days that will be held October 13 through October 16 at Delta Middle School.
Last year’s health fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year’s blood draw dates are in full swing. Formerly known as the Delta County Memorial Hospital Health Fair, it has been renamed Delta Health: Rebound to Resilience.
“Delta County is a resilient community that has rallied together throughout the entire pandemic to keep each other safe and healthy and that is what the name Rebound to Resilience represents,” said Jacque Davis, Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations for Delta Health. “We are thrilled to have the blood draw dates back this fall so that we can continue to provide this important service to our community.”
This year Delta Health also collaborated with the Delta County School District 50J to host the blood draw days at Delta Middle School, during the fall break. Located at 401 East 10th Street in Delta, the middle school will allow more community members to be served in a large, central location.
“A huge thank you to the Delta County School District for allowing us to host the blood draw events at Delta Middle School,” said Davis. “In the past, the health fairs have been hosted at the hospital, the Bill Heddles Recreation Center, in Paonia, and Cedaredge. We were looking for a large space and Delta Middle School worked so well accommodating our large COVID-19 vaccine event that took place earlier this year.”
Delta Health is also working with It Starts With Me to facilitate the blood draw days. It Starts With Me partners with other Western Slope organizations to provide blood draw and health fair services.
More information will be coming soon regarding online pre-registration. For updates, follow Delta Health on social media @DeltaHealthCo or online at deltahealthco.org.
