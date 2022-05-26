During Hospital Week Delta Health Employees donated $2,108.27 in a Penny Wars competition to raise money for the Delta Health Foundation’s Better Together Fund which provides financial assistance to employees experiencing a crisis.
“The competition was fierce and lots of antics and fun were had during the Hospital Week competition,” said Julie Huffman, Chief Legal Officer for Delta Health. “At the end of it, all of [our employees] were comrades in arms and supported each other.”
When a medical or family crisis occurs and the employee has no other resources, they are able to apply for assistance through this fund. An employee may receive a maximum of $1,500 in assistance during their employment with Delta Health in support of basic necessities which include housing, utilities, and groceries.
“In order for employees to be eligible for Better Together assistance, the employee must have completed six months of continuous employment (and a minimum of 412 hours) with Delta Health. Funds from the Perennial Patron program, as well as other Foundation funds also go towards this program,” said Darnell Place-Wise, Executive Director for the Delta Health Foundation. “The Foundation is appreciative to every employee who came together to show support for each other and we couldn’t be more proud.”
For the Penny Wars, employees were divided into teams based on their departments. Each team had to see how much money could be raised by donating only loose change. Teams could “sabotage” each other by placing dollar bills into a rivaling team's bucket which would result in that amount being deducted from their total.
Alpine Bank in Delta also contributed during Hospital Week by donating $500 to the Better Together fund and by waiving the deposit fee during Hospital Week for the Delta Health Foundation.
“Alpine Bank has enjoyed supporting all aspects of our communities from our beginning – community support is a huge part of which we are as a company,” said Katie Albia, Banking Officer from Alpine Bank. “As we all know, the last two years have been exceedingly difficult, especially for the healthcare community. When we heard about the Delta Health Foundation penny wars, we thought it was such a fun idea, and when we found out that the proceeds all go towards supporting employees in the case of potential emergencies, we thought it was a great opportunity to contribute. We hope our contribution is a nice way to say “thanks for all you do for the community.”
“The results from the Penny Wars were truly astounding and we appreciate every single person for participating and helping to donate to this amazing cause,” said Huffman.
To learn more about the Delta Health Foundation or to donate, visit foundationdeltahealth.org/donate.