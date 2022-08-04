The Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic is moving to its new location at 70 Stafford Lane on August 15. The clinic will be closed August 11 and August 12 in preparation for the move, as well as no walk-in availability on August 13.
The Clinic was formerly at 555 Meeker Street in Delta.
“This is an exciting move for our Family Medicine Clinic to a location that is not only a larger space, but that is closer to the main Delta Health campus,” said Vickie Moore, M. Ed, Executive Director of Clinic Operations. “We hope to make the transition as smooth as possible for our patients, and we are excited for everyone to see the new space.”
The community is also invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location on September 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It’s an opportunity to meet staff, providers, and to take a tour of the new clinic.
“It has been our goal for some time to move Family Medicine closer to the main campus,” said Matt Heyn, President and CEO of Delta Health. “It makes it more convenient for patients moving between Hospital and Clinic appointments, and it also makes it easier for our providers to go back and forth to the hospital to serve patients.”
Normal business hours will resume on August 15 at the new location, and the phone number will remain the same: 970.874.5777.
Delta Health Staff encourages patients to call if they have any questions or concerns about the move. For more information, visit deltahealthco.org or call 970.874.5777.
