Delta Health Foundation combines 11th Annual Pea Green Pedal with Oncology Color Run, and Annual Food Drive.
Delta Health Foundation’s 11th annual Pea Green Pedal will be held on Saturday, September 10, at Confluence Park, in Delta. This year, we are so excited to announce that we are adding our Oncology Color Run, and annual food drive to make for an even bigger community event!
What better way to celebrate and support one’s friends and neighbors, than by pedaling a 20-mile or 40-mile ride through beautiful Delta County, or by participating in a fun 5k run/walk – and get splattered by beautiful colors representing the various cancers many of our loved ones fight each day. Don’t worry, we provide the shirt, and the color comes out!
Please bring a non-perishable food item to support Delta County Food Pantries and Animal Shelters.
The bike ride (s) start at 8:00a and the color run starts at 9:00a. Make a plan to stick around for a fun day which will include live music with David & Tamara Hauze, Photobooth ’58, and chair massages with The Body Shop Therapeutic Massage ‘N Spa. Dented Face BBQ will be selling a fabulous lunch and Mad Russian Brewing Company will be serving up some of their finest brew.
We are incredibly grateful to each and every one of our generous sponsors; to register for the 11th Annual Pea Green Pedal and Oncology Color run visit: runsignup.com/Race/CO/Delta/peagreenpedalandoncologycolorrun.
Delta Health Foundation is a 501(C) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire generosity and support, as well as remarkable care in our community, through Delta Health. Donations to the Foundation help support the long and short-term goals of Delta Health through education and innovation, modern equipment, and the most up-to-date knowledge, which allows our healthcare team to provide the highest level of care. Proceeds from this event will go directly towards the Oncology & Infusion Center’s patient assistance program, as well as the Foundation’s employee scholarship program.
For more information on Delta Health Foundation and ways to donate, visit foundationdeltahealth.org or contact Darnell Place-Wise at dwise@deltahospital.org or 970-399-2610
