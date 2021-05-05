Delta Health held its annual volunteer awards banquet on April 24 to honor those that have devoted their time and energy to provide remarkable care to patients and community members on.
The banquet was postponed due to COVID-19 and is generally held in February.
The banquet started with a presentation from Matt Heyn, President and Chief Executive Officer for Delta Health. Heyn talked about the three-year strategic plan and how the organization has changed from being more than a hospital to a county-wide healthcare system.
“If you look at our strategic map, people are at the very top,” said Heyn. “We take care of our employees and we take care of our volunteers. We are thankful to each of the volunteers for their years of service and dedication to this organization.”
In 2020 alone, volunteer hours were 3,626.25 and saved the hospital over $72,000. From greeting patients at the concierge desk to delivering supplies to hospital departments, the volunteers are integral to Delta Health.
Charles Glider, Cherrie Gilliam, Clarine Johnston and Diana Neil received their 20 -year service awards, Bill Raley and Susan Spinden received their 10- year service awards and Connie Barry and Trish Paasch were honored with their five-year service award.
Glendy Reaves also received an award for volunteering at Delta Health for one thousand hours, and Glenda Keenan, Carolyn Norris, Trish Paasch, William Pell and Arla Shelton were honored for five hundred volunteer hours of service.
The volunteers started as the “Gray Ladies,” at the old hospital that was located on Grand Avenue, and in 1976 when the newer hospital was built on Stafford Lane, Betty Crane created the “Pink Ladies.”
“There were 22 members at first,” said Margaret Magnum, Delta Health volunteer, in a letter written about the history of volunteers in 1994. “We had no telephone, but could give a friendly greeting to all who entered the front door and we helped staff the emergency desk. Gradually we began to staff other departments and when the new addition was built in 1981, volunteers were needed in that area too.”
At times, Magnum said the volunteer membership reached 70 people or more. Eventually, the volunteers changed their name from the “Pink Ladies,” to “DCMH Volunteers,” to be more inclusive of the male volunteers, known as the Red Barons, who had joined.
“Serving as a volunteer at the hospital is a great privilege and we feel that we receive more blessing from what we give than the benefit we are to the hospital,” writes Magnum. “We are hoping that those who follow after us will carry on the good work and receive the same joy from a job well done.”
The volunteer program at Delta Health is quickly embarking on its 50th anniversary serving the hospital and community and has gone through many changes over the past year due to the pandemic. Despite all of the challenges, the group is hopeful about the future and is looking forward to growing and adapting.
One big change is the transition from the pink smocks of the “Pink Ladies,” to a blue smock with an imprint of Delta Health’s new logo. The hospital gift shop is also undergoing inventory changes and is having a fifty percent of sale on all items.
The Delta Health volunteers are currently recruiting for more volunteers to join their organization. To apply, please contact Anna Campbell, Concierge Manager and Volunteer Liaison by calling 970. 874.6487 or email alcampbell@deltahospital.org. You can also learn more online at deltahealthco.org/volunteers/.
